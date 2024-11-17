ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.16. 148,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 269,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

