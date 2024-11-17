Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.12 ($0.04). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,614 shares traded.

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 15.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -311.80 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.33.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

