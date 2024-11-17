PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

PBCRY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 130,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

