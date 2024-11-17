PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PRTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.