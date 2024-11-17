Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYXS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 793,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,478. The company has a market cap of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.