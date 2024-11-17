Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $43.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

