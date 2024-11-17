Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $756.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $753.69 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $985.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,033.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.