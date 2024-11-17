Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lifted by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $99,667,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $756.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $985.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,033.97. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $753.69 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

