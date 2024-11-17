Richard U. Jr. Newfield Sells 19,259 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NBHC opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in National Bank by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

