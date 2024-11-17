Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 65,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

