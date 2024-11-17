Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $236.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $182.23 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

