Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,487,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 931.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 223,192 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 223.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 138,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

