Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $588.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.19 and a 12-month high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

