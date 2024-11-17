RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $59,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $158.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

