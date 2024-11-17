RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.