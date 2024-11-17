RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.3 %

AGYS opened at $121.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,023 shares of company stock worth $4,548,979. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

