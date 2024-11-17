Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of RCKTF stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.42.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
