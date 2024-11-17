Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

EVCM stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,124,163 shares in the company, valued at $86,847,302.47. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,377 shares of company stock worth $1,217,786 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EverCommerce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

