Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.95% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

