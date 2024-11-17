RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of RTX worth $95,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

