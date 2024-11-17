Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.13 and a twelve month high of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

