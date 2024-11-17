Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 14,892,333 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market cap of £85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

