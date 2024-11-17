Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

