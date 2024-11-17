Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $16,625,615 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $445.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.83 and a twelve month high of $474.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

