Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BALL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

