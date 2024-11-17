Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 25,578 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

