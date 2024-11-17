Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 677 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $823.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $735.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.46. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $841.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. The trade was a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.