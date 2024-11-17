Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,744 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

