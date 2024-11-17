Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 905,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 304,040 shares.The stock last traded at $120.70 and had previously closed at $125.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

