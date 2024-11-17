S&CO Inc. Buys 50,805 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned 0.12% of NET Power worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPWR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NET Power by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Price Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $12.67 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Insider Activity

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,507.28. This trade represents a 72.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,204,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,686. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPWR. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

