S&CO Inc. Purchases 4,220 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4,335.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

