S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Solventum
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.