S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

