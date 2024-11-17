Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,048 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $50,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.68.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.