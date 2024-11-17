Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $34.22 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 713,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

