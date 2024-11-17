Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.20.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $315.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

