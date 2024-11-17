Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 67,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.