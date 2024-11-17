Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,894,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 3,268,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Stock Performance

SFGIF remained flat at $8.45 on Friday. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

