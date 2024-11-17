Short Interest in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Increases By 9.8%

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ATS by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

ATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

