Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Declines By 13.5%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on BLTE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of BLTE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.81. 64,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,315. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $86.53.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
