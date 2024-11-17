Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Rises By 24.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 1,358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,303.8 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBLF opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Brambles has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

