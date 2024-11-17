Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Drops By 21.5%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The firm has a market cap of $428.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

