Short Interest in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Rises By 9.4%

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 13,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $43.15. 4,313,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,371. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

