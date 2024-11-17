Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Drops By 11.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,295,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.