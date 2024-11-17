Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Drops By 11.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,295,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Read More

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

