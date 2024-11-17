Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Expands By 10.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 777,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 856.9 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

