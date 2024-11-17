Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 16.9%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

DRUNF stock remained flat at $19.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

