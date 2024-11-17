Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Rises By 27.3%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 162,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.