Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Grows By 5.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 2,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,076.4 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.