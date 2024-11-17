Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Grows By 5.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 2,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,076.4 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of ELCPF stock remained flat at $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

Featured Articles

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

