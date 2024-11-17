Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Decreases By 19.1%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 1,752,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

