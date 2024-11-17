Short Interest in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Drops By 22.8%

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Haleon Stock Up 0.9 %

HLN stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

