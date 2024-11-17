Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Drops By 21.9%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in InterCure during the first quarter worth $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterCure by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of InterCure stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. InterCure has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

